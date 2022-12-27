Concocted narratives were taught in history to inculcate inferiority: Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that concocted narratives were taught in the name of history in the country to create a sense of inferiority among people however local traditions and society kept the tales of ‘glory’ alive. Modi was referring to the martyrdom of sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh --Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

“On one hand there was the mighty Mughal Sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism, while on the other hand there were our Gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India. On one hand there were heights of terror and religious fanaticism, while on the other hand, there was the pinnacle of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being… Mughals possessed an army of millions, while the Veer Sahebzades of Guru had their courage. They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. This is when the Mughals walled them in alive. It is their bravery that has been a source of inspiration for centuries,” said Modi.

He was speaking at a programme ‘Veer Bal Diwas’organised by the ministry of culture at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital. On the occasion, the PM also flagged off a march-past by about 3,000 children.

On the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Aurangzeb Singh in January, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Modi remarked that India is celebrating the first Veer Bal Diwas, today and it is a day of a new beginning for the nation when we all come together to bow our heads for the sacrifices laid down in the past. “Shaheedi Saptah and Veer Bal Diwas is not just a cauldron of emotions but a source of infinite inspiration,” he said.

Chief Ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra Bhagwant Mann and Eknath Shinde including union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

