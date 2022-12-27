Home Nation

Congress plans protest rally as tug-of-war with Guv on quota bill continues

Baghel said the Congress will organise a rally to Raj Bhawan in support of the bill on January 3.

Published: 27th December 2022

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The ongoing face-off between the Chhattisgarh governor and the state government over the recent amendment bill that raises the total reservation to 76% got intensified on Monday. CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed his displeasure over Governor Anusuiya Uikey’s decision to withhold her assent and seek a legal advisor’s opinion after the Baghel submitted responses to the 10 queries raised by her over the amendment bill. 

Baghel said the Congress will organise a rally to Raj Bhawan in support of the bill on January 3. “We satisfied the ego of the governor keeping in mind the concern of 2.75 crore people of the state, even though all the officials were against sending the responses to her questions since there is no provision in the Constitution to follow such a practice. But now she is consistently looking for some excuses to not give an assent to the bill by saying that the replies are to be examined by legal experts,” Baghel said.

According to sources, a preliminary examination showed that the responses submitted by the government lacked satisfactory explanation, had no supportive data and contained inadequate details to substantiate the justifications for passing the bill and the preparedness of the state government. 

“No report was submitted to cite if any committee was constituted to assess that SCs/STs are lagging behind socially, economically and educationally. Raj Bhawan was not given any record of the Quantifiable Data Commission, or a survey report on how the efficiency of the state administration would be maintained.” sources said.

