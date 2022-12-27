DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at IGI Airport to enforce Covid protocol

Home Nation

The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said.

The now-withdrawn order issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

