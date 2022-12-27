Home Nation

INTERVIEW | 'India set to become foodgrain bowl': Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Repealed farm laws were 100% in interests of farmers, says Union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.  

Published: 27th December 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rupala

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parsottambhai Rupala outside the Parliament in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala says India is all set to become the world’s ‘foodgrain bowl’ as the country quickly moves towards organic and climate-friendly farming. In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, he said the repealed farm laws were in the larger interests of the country’s farmers and that the demand for such laws has started coming in from farmers.

Excerpts:

How is the government working for the development of agriculture and the allied fields?
Ours is a dedicated government that works for the farmers under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. India has taken a series of initiatives to explore agriculture and promote farmers’ welfare ever since Modiji took over as ‘Pradhan Sevak’. The government has linked agricultural production with the income of farmers. The agriculture department is working towards increasing the farmers’ income along with the agriculture production by strengthening the risk-reducing management. The farmers are now getting the maximum price of their produce. For the first time, soil health cards have been issued. The ‘Krishi Mahotsava’ has become a platform to promote agriculture by introducing new technologies. Over 10.5 crore farmers directly get over Rs 2.16 lakh crore as part of the initiative to facilitate direct benefits to them. 

Why were the new farm laws repealed? Were those laws not in the interest of farmers?
The farm laws were 100% in the interests of the country’s farmers. I can discuss this in detail. I will give you examples of benefits of the laws too. We can debate over it as a special subject.

Does India still need such farm laws?
The country needs such laws. Farmers have now started demanding such measures.

Has the soil card scheme been implemented across the country?
Yes, in more than four rounds, on a priority. At present, the country’s 22 crore farmers have been given soil health cards. Around 10,000 soil-testing units are functional where farmers get the soil of their fields tested and are informed which fertilisers should be used for high-yield crops. Farmers now carry bottles of Nano urea to their fields in place of urea sacks. The government is working to reduce the cost agricultural cost through a slew of facilities. The government is also determined to increase the coverage of irrigated farming. 

How has India’s dairy sector performed?
India is the largest milk-producing country contributing 23% of the global milk production. One of the ways we have improved the dairy sector is by encouraging the indigenous cow conservation and protection through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The breeding capacity of the bovine cattle, including cows, is being increased and we are working to increase milking capacity of the cow on the individual level. The country’s livestock is being vaccinated against diseases. To date, a fund of Rs 13,000 crore has been allotted and with the help of state governments, a drive is being conducted to vaccinate the livestock.

Is India becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’ in agriculture and allied sectors?
India is becoming the foodgrain bowl, besides being self-reliant in allied sectors such as dairying and fisheries. This is happening especially in the organic food production because India has vast natural resources. We have indigenous cows. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parshottam Rupala climate-friendly farming
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp