Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren submits his assets’ details to ED in illegal mining case

RANCHI: In a major development in the ongoing stone mining probe in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is learnt to have submitted details of his assets to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Details of the disclosure, however, are yet to be known but it is believed that it is almost same as declared by him in the election affidavit.

Notably, ED had sought his property details during questioning on November 18 in the stone mining scam. ED had summoned Soren to investigate his involvement in the scam.

The agency had asked Soren to disclose whatsoever his assets— disclosed in the affidavits, income tax return or otherwise.

ED has already arrested CM Hemant Soren’s representative Pankaj Mishra on July 19, Bachhu Yadav on August 4, and Prem Prakash on August 25 this year who are currently in judicial custody. In its charge-sheet, ED claimed that Pankaj Mishra “controls” illegal mining business in the Soren’s Assembly constituency through his accomplices.

The ED is also said to have recovered a passbook of Hemant Soren and some cheques signed by him from Mishra’s residence.

Till date, ED has identified POC relating to illegal mining to the tune of more than Rs 1000 crore in this case. During investigations conducted by ED in the case, searches were conducted at 47 locations throughout India on several dates resulting into the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs. 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink – III with registration Number -- WB 1809, 5 stone crushers, two Hyva trucks, besides the seizure of several incriminating documents along with two AK-47 Assault Rifles.

