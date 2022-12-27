Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren submits his assets’ details to ED in illegal mining case

The central agency had sought details of his properties during questioning on November 18 in the stone mining scam.

Published: 27th December 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major development in the ongoing stone mining probe in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is learnt to have submitted details of his assets to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Details of the disclosure, however, are yet to be known but it is believed that it is almost same as declared by him in the election affidavit.

Notably, ED had sought his property details during questioning on November 18 in the stone mining scam. ED had summoned Soren to investigate his involvement in the scam.

The agency had asked Soren to disclose whatsoever his assets— disclosed in the affidavits, income tax return or otherwise.

ALSO READ | ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

ED has already arrested CM Hemant Soren’s representative Pankaj Mishra on July 19, Bachhu Yadav on August 4, and Prem Prakash on August 25 this year who are currently in judicial custody. In its charge-sheet, ED claimed that Pankaj Mishra “controls” illegal mining business in the Soren’s Assembly constituency through his accomplices.

The ED is also said to have recovered a passbook of Hemant Soren and some cheques signed by him from Mishra’s residence.

Till date, ED has identified POC relating to illegal mining to the tune of more than Rs 1000 crore in this case. During investigations conducted by ED in the case, searches were conducted at 47 locations throughout India on several dates resulting into the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs. 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink – III with registration Number -- WB 1809, 5 stone crushers, two Hyva trucks, besides the seizure of several incriminating documents along with two AK-47 Assault Rifles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stone mining case Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate ED
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp