Maha Opposition asks Shinde minister to quit over regularisation of land

Sattar allegedly allocated 37 acres of gairan, common grazing land, to a private individual Yogesh Khandare in Washim district. 

Published: 27th December 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Both the Houses of Maharashtra legislature were adjourned for the day on Monday after the Opposition stalled the proceedings demanding Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s resignation over a land ‘regularisation’ order passed by him when he was a minister in the previous MVA government. Sattar allegedly allocated 37 acres of gairan, common grazing land, to a private individual Yogesh Khandare in Washim district. 

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC had issued a notice to Sattar who had ordered ‘regularisation’ of the possession of land reserved for public gairan in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order. Ajit Pawar said this is a scam worth `150 crore so Sattar must resign first and later face the inquiry. “Prima facie there is strong evidence of corruption against Abdul Sattar. He has no right to remain as a minister. Sattar blatantly violated the Supreme Court and high court order to benefit some individuals,” he added.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said, “The Washim district collector said that the 37 acres of gairan land cannot be allocated to a private individual. The minister must resign.” Meanwhile, Sattar refused to comment on the allegations. He said he will reply in the Maharashtra state Assembly where the allegations were made.

Our govt is safe, will complete full term: Shinde
In the backdrop of NIT land scam, after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Delhi visit, CM Eknath Shinde also rushed to Delhi on Monday.Shinde said that he went to Delhi to attend the Veer 
Bal Diwas and denied the speculations that his government is in trouble. 

Shinde wanted to meet either Amit Shah or PM Narendra Modi to explain his side of the story on the land scam, but he could not meet either of them. Shinde said that since the day he formed the government with the BJP, the opposition has been targeting him. “Our government is safe and will complete the remaining term well. We will fight the next elections with BJP only,” he said. 

