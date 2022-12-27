Home Nation

Maharashtra passes resolution on border row with Karnataka, to legally pursue inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra government, Maha govt

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, (L), and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference in Nagpur, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state and that the Centre should ask the southern state to guarantee the safety of Marathi people living in the border areas.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature expressed solidarity with the people living in the boundary areas.

"The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) inch and inch of land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," the resolution said.

It said the central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in a meeting with the Union Home Minister (over the border dispute issue).

The central government should give directives to the Karnataka government to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, it added.

The Council passed the resolution unanimously in the presence of Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly last Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

The resolution had also condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

ALSO READ | Declare 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra' as Union Territory: Ex-CM Uddhav

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row Maharashtra Karnataka Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp