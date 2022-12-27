Home Nation

Member of Badhda block samiti found dead at Gurugram guest house

The election of chairman of the Badhda block samiti is to be held on Wednesday and some members of samiti were staying at the guest house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The body of a member of the Badhda block samiti of Charkhi Dadri district was found hanging at a guest house located in sector 31 here, police said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Ashok Kumar (40), winning candidate of ward number 1 of the Badhda block samiti, they said.

The body was found in a washroom of the guest house on Monday night, police said.

The cause of death is yet to ascertained and the matter is under investigation, Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Kumar said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The election of chairman of the Badhda block samiti is to be held on Wednesday and some members of samiti were staying at the guest house.

"We have kept the body at a mortuary. His family members have been informed," Kumar said.

