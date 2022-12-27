Home Nation

Mumbai: Two Russians YouTubers held for entering 60-storey twin complex to shoot stunt video

During the probe, it was found that the duo had climbed up to the 58th floor of one of the towers using the staircase and had allegedly intended to ascend from the outside and record a video.

Published: 27th December 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two Russian YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly entering a 60-storey twin tower complex in Tardeo here to shoot a stunt video, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested late on Monday night and an offence registered under section 452 (house trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, an official said.

The Russian embassy was informed about the incident after the first information report (FIR) was registered, he said.

The accused had allegedly sneaked into The Imperial, a plush twin tower complex, to shoot a stunt video and were spotted in the CCTV cameras by the on-duty security guards, who immediately informed the police and cornered them, the official said.

During the probe, it was found that the duo had climbed up to the 58th floor of one of the towers using the staircase and had allegedly intended to ascend from the outside and record a video while performing the stunt, he said.

After the guards spotted them, the accused came down to the 28th floor and then sneaked into a podium on the fifth floor, before jumping into the hillock, the official said.

The accused sustained some hand and leg injuries, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian YouTubers twin tower complex Tardeo Arrested stunt video
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp