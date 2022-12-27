Home Nation

U'khand 'unlawful conversion': Woman tells police was under pressure to convert

She had come under their pressure and accepted the invitation to the programme held on December 23, she said in her statement. They wanted to convert her, she added.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By PTI

UTTRAKASHI: An important witness in the alleged conversion incident here told the police on Monday that people associated with a Christian missionary were offering to bear the costs of her marriage as well as giving her gifts to tempt her to convert, police said.

The woman, who is of Nepali origin, in a statement to the police said one Jagdish Thakur and people associated with the missionary had for days been offering to meet the expenses of her marriage and give her gifts, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhandari said.

She had come under their pressure and accepted the invitation to the programme held on December 23, she said in her statement. They wanted to convert her, she added.

The woman's statement was taken by the police at her home and may be recorded before the magistrate if needed, the DSP said.

On Friday, villagers had clashed with organisers of the event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials had said on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Locals, traders protest against alleged unlawful conversions in Uttarakhand

Cases were registered at Purola police station against people associated with the missionary organisation called ‘Asha Aur Jivan Kendra' as well as five villagers, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Komal Singh Rawat had said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries were converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi for work by offering them allurements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
alleged conversion Christian missionary marriage
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp