Ukrainian commits suicide in Varanasi, had lost many family members in ongoing war with Russia

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Ukrainian national committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at a guesthouse in Narad Ghat locality of Bhelupur police station area in Varanasi on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the room and his body was sent for autopsy by the police. The district administration authorities

informed the Ukraine embassy about the incident.

According to sources, Costiatyn Beliaiev, 50, had been staying at room number 15 of Munna Guesthouse at Narad Ghat since November 29. According to the guesthouse operator, he had the plan go to Sasaram (Bihar) on Monday, but did not open his doors till late in the morning despite efforts of the guestroom

staff. When the doors were opened forcibly, Beliaiev was found hanging from the ceiling rod.

The police reached there after getting information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The Bhelupur SHO, Ramakant Dubey said that the matter was being investigated. However, the police sources confirmed that the passport and tourist visa of the deceased were recovered from the spot but he had not left any suicide note. His tourist visa was valid till January 2023, said the police sources.

According to local people with whom he used to interact, apparently the victim was in depression after losing numerous members of his family in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He used to often talk about getting 'Moksha' (salvation) on dying in Kashi.

According to locals, he was staying in Varanasi along with his Russian girlfriend, who is currently on a visit to Tamil Nadu and had also joined Juna Akhada early this month.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the victim used to live in the attire of a seer. “ though prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide but we are investigating all the angles,” said the officer.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

