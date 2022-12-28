Home Nation

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Non-BJP leaders may not join in UP

The yatra is likely to enter UP from Loni border of Ghaziabad from New Delhi on January 3.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi, Dec 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In response to the Congress party’s invitation to join the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, neither former Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma nor other opposition leaders appeared interested in obliging the ‘grand old party’. 

The yatra is likely to enter UP from Loni border of Ghaziabad from New Delhi on January 3. The Congress had sought the presense of Dr Dinesh Sharma in the capacity of LU professor and several leaders of non-BJP parties, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, SBSP chief OP Rajbhar and CPI general secretary Atul Anjan to take part in the UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will cover three districts — Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Shamli.

Meanwhile, the SP and RLD spokesmen also expressed the inability of their leaders to join the yatra owing to their preoccupation. While SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhury said Akhilesh’s schedule was already fixed, RLD chief spokesman Anil Dubey said that Jayant Chaudhury might not be able to join the yatra as he too had pre-scheduled party meetings. On the other, the BSP and SBSP are still awaiting formal invitation. 

On January 4,  the yatra would reach Mavi Kalan in Baghpat and pass through Baghpat city and Sisana, Sarurpur and Barot in the same district. On January 5, it would reach Alam in Shamli district and pass through Kandhla, Uncha village and Kairana.

