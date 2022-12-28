Home Nation

Congress earning back trust of common man, says Anil Chaudhary

Published: 28th December 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi have sent a strong message that the party is earning back the trust of the common man, Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

Chaudhary, who hoisted the party flag to mark the 138th Foundation day of the Indian National Congress on Wednesday at Rajiv Bhawan, said that the contribution of the leaders who have built the Congress party can never be forgotten.

"It is a tribute to the leaders who have built the Congress. Their contribution to the country and the party can never be forgotten," he said.

He further stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been echoing the voice of the citizens through his Bharat Jodo Yatra by interacting with the common man and listening to the problems they have been facing.

"Rahul Gandhi through the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been echoing the voice of the citizens who are suffering due to the poor governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The movement is having a huge impact. Thousands of people joined him at the Yatra in Delhi and that itself is a strong message about the will and intentions of the party," he said.

An internal meeting with district and block-level leaders was also held by Chaudhary to discuss the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra that will resume from Delhi on January 3 and head towards Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra will resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon through Loni in Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ | Congress on path of resurgence, hasn't lost relevance at national level: TN CM Stalin

