Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh to walk out of Mumbai jail after 1 year

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will walk out of Arther Road jail on Wednesday as the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to extend its stay on an order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice M S Karnik had granted bail to the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on December 12, but stayed the order for 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Mahesh Tapase, NCP’s chief spokesperson said, “It has been proved that Anil Deshmukh was wrongfully framed in a fake case and he will come out of the jail tomorrow after spending more than one year behind the bars. We will take his case to the people and make them aware of the injustice meted out to him.”

The allegations against the leader were politically motivated and no “money trail” was found, he said. The probe agency moved the SC but the appeal would be heard in January 2023 as the court is closed for vacation.

