EC makes 2001 census basis of  Assam delimitation

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam. The 2001 Census figures will be used for the purpose of readjustment of the constituencies, the EC said on Tuesday.

The EC directed Assam’s chief electoral officer to take up the matter with the state government for issuance of a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1 until the completion of the delimitation exercise.

“As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, Census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in the State. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India,” the Election Commission statement said.

The EC will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies. During the delimitation exercise, it will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, and public convenience. The EC said as far as practicable, the constituencies would be kept as geographically compact areas.

“Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies… is finalised by the Commission, it shall be published in the Central and state gazettes for inviting suggestions/objections from the general public.

In this regard, a notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the state specifying the date

and venue for public sittings to be held in the state,” the statement said.

On November 15 this year, the ministry of law & justice had requested the EC to conduct the delimitation exercise in Assam. The last delimitation exercise in the state was conducted in 1976 based on the 1971 Census figures.

