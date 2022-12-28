Head of apex body of sadhus booked for ‘cheating’

By Online Desk

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Ravindra Puri has been booked for allegedly siphoning off Mansa Devi temple donations worth crores of rupees, a report said.

Ravindra Puri heads the apex body of sadhus in India.

The case was filed following a court order.

Social activist JP Badoni, who approached a local court against the seer, said that his police complaint against Puri, who is also chairman of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, went unheeded, and he had no other option but to go to the court.

"Puri has been taking donations without giving receipts for it...he used the money on personal things. He even got his photo printed on temple receipts," the complainant was quoted as saying by the report.

Puri dismissed the allegations as "baseless."

