Inquiry ordered into feeding mid-day meals in school on caste basis in Uttarakhand's Almora

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The education department has come under question for putting up queues of children on the basis of caste for mid-day meal in a government school in Uttarakhand's Almora.

Despite all the efforts of the government and the education department, the practice of untouchability in government schools of the state has not been out of practice even today.

Scheduled caste children studying in a primary school in Dhauladevi block of Almora were served seperate meals and asked to sit seperately from upper caste students.

Harish Ram, a resident of village Thali in Dhauladevi development block, reached the school the previous day to know about his child. On reaching the school, the matter came to his notice. When he objected to it and made the video, he was later called to the police station. The villagers alleged, "The policemen posted at Thana Danya had threatened to lock Harish Ram in the lockup".

These allegations have been made by one Mahipal Prashad, a representative of dalit community on behalf of the students. After the video went viral in, the parents submitted a memorandum to the SDM Gopal Singh Chauhan on Monday demanding strict action.

SDM Chauhan told The New Indian Express , "Bhaloni Tehsildar Barkha Jalal has been appointed as the investigating officer, who will submit her report after an on-the-spot investigation of the case by Wednesday evening".

There have been allegations that children from the Dalit community were made to sit separately from upper caste children while eating mid-day meal in a primary school. After this whole matter came to light, there was a stir in the district administration and education department.

