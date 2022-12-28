Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya shot dead amid robbery bid in West Bengal

By Express News Service

Kolkata: Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya was allegedly shot dead in a robbery bid on National Highway-6 on Wednesday morning in Howrah district. The incident took place when she was heading towards Kolkata with her husband Prakash Kumar and three-year-old daughter in a car.

In the complaint lodged by Kumar, it was alleged the deadly attack took place when he stopped the car around 6 am.

"When three attackers tried to rob the wallet from me, Isha got off the car and tried to resist them. Suddenly, one of them took out a firearm and shot her from close quarters and fled away," said a police officer quoting the complaint.

"Her real name is Riya Kumari but she was known as Isha Alya," said Kumar who claimed to be a film director.

Police have started a probe on the basis of Kumar's complaint.

"We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby places to identify the attackers," said the police.

Kolkata: Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya was allegedly shot dead in a robbery bid on National Highway-6 on Wednesday morning in Howrah district. The incident took place when she was heading towards Kolkata with her husband Prakash Kumar and three-year-old daughter in a car. In the complaint lodged by Kumar, it was alleged the deadly attack took place when he stopped the car around 6 am. "When three attackers tried to rob the wallet from me, Isha got off the car and tried to resist them. Suddenly, one of them took out a firearm and shot her from close quarters and fled away," said a police officer quoting the complaint. "Her real name is Riya Kumari but she was known as Isha Alya," said Kumar who claimed to be a film director. Police have started a probe on the basis of Kumar's complaint. "We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby places to identify the attackers," said the police.