Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya shot dead amid robbery bid in West Bengal

Kolkata: Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya was allegedly shot dead in a robbery bid on National Highway-6 on Wednesday morning in Howrah district. The incident took place when she was heading towards Kolkata with her husband Prakash Kumar and three-year-old daughter in a car.
In the complaint lodged by Kumar, it was alleged the deadly attack took place when he stopped the car around 6 am.
"When three attackers tried to rob the wallet from me, Isha got off the car and tried to resist them. Suddenly, one of them took out a firearm and shot her from close quarters and fled away," said a police officer quoting the complaint.
"Her real name is Riya Kumari but she was known as Isha Alya," said Kumar who claimed to be a film director.
Police have started a probe on the basis of Kumar's complaint.
"We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby places to identify the attackers," said the police.