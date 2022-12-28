Maharashtra first state to pass Lokayukta bill

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the Chief Minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will be the first state to bring and pass the Lokayukta bill across India. Interestingly, the bill was passed without any discussion and absence of Opposition.

As per the draft bill, prior approval of the Assembly has to be obtained and the motion has to be placed before the immediate session of the House before initiating any inquiry against the Chief Minister.

Such motion shall be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the draft bill stated.

The draft bill also held the Lokayukta shall not inquire into any matter involving any allegation of corruption against the Chief Minister if it relates to internal security or public order in the state.

" Any such inquiry shall be held in-camera and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone,” the bill states.

The Lokayukta shall consist of a chairperson who is or has been the Chief Justice of the High Court, a judge of the Supreme Court, or a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The selection committee for the appointment of members and the chairperson will comprise the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister, speaker of the Legislative Assembly, chairperson of the Legislative Council, the Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly.

“No appointment of the chairperson or a member shall be invalid merely by reason of any vacancy in the selection committee,” the draft bill said.

Devendra Fadnavis said that due to this Lokayukta bill the Chief Minister, Ministers and elected representatives will also come under the preview of Lokayukta.

Fadnavis said before bringing the bill, they had discussions with social activist Anna Hazare. The high power committee was formed to obtain suggestions and objections after which the bill was passed.

“We have also taken precautions that this Lokayukta law should not be misused. The person who files the complaint against the Chief Minister, ministers and elected representatives to Lokayukta should not misuse the bill. If in verification, the case is wrongly filed then there is a provision in this law to take action against that person. We want to bring transparency and end the corruption," Fadnavis added.

The Lokayukta bill was tabled by Eknath Shinde factions minister Deepak Kesarkar in the legislative assembly in winter session. The trial against the Chief Minister, ministers and elected representatives will be completed within the year after the date of complaint.

The bill was passed without discussion as the opposition had staged a walkout over the alleged scam in the Teachers Entrance Test.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the bill a historic legislation, adding Maharashtra is the first state to have such a law.

As per the bill, prior approval of the Assembly has to be obtained and the motion has to be placed before the immediate session of the House before initiating any inquiry against the Chief Minister.

