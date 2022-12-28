Home Nation

Nearly 100 flights disrupted due to dense fog in North India

Poor visibility affecting the northern parts of the country over the past few days, once again disrupted flight movement on Wednesday.

Published: 28th December 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

A scene of Signature bridge where fog covered the whole area, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A scene of Signature bridge where fog covered the whole area, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 100 flights have been disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again on Wednesday.

"Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport, some have also been diverted to the nearest airport," a Delhi airport official told ANI.

Even as the congestion at the airport in New Delhi was being tackled amid a busy year-end holiday season, the problems of air travellers increased once more with dense fog covering most parts of north India.

Poor visibility affecting the northern parts of the country over the past few days, once again disrupted flight movement on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi airport official, another reason for the delay in flights is that some airlines have not deployed their CAT-III-compliant pilots yet.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers on Tuesday to check their flight status with the airline concerned as flight operations at Delhi airport was only for CAT-III compliant ones.

"While landing and take-offs are continuing at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information," DIAL said.

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) allows flights to land safely in low visibility. CAT III-B ILS allows aircraft to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of up to 50m with a decision height of 15m.

According to Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at Delhi airport over 18 flights status are delayed till 12:00 Hrs which majorly operating in north India's airport from Delhi, however arrivals flights are showing on time.

Flight services were affected at West Bengal's Bagdogra airport for around six hours on Tuesday as dense fog reduced visibility. The disruption caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.On Tuesday, Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo expressed regret for the delay and diversion.

"Early morning Fog at Delhi has caused massive delays across the network. We're trying our best to minimize the inconvenience caused..," IndiGo said on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fog Delhi cold wave Flights cancelled due to fog North India fog
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp