SC constitutes panel to probe into misuse of funds by Nagaland govt for NRHM programmes

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently constituted a panel consisting of three senior IPS officers to probe into the allegations of misuse of funds for the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) programme by the Nagaland government.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari also directed the panel to submit a report to the competent court within six months.

“The most appropriate recourse, to which there is no serious objection from both sides also, would be to constitute another SIT comprising three senior IPS officers of IPS Cadre, preferably direct recruits, to further investigate the allegations and if any substance in such allegations is found, to submit a supplementary charge-sheet,” the court said in its order.

The bench also directed the newly constituted panel to look into all the allegations and also consider the CAG Report.

Court’s order was passed in a plea which was filed by social activist Rosemary Dzuvichu against Guahati HCs order passed in her plea seeking an independent probe into the misuse and embezzlement of funds provided by the centre to the state for implementing programmes under NHRM. Although the HC after perusing Technical Verification and the Inquiry Report dated 7th July 2013 and formal F.I.R dated 30th July 2014 felt satisfied with the action taken by authorities towards investigating the allegations but she still approached the SC due to being dissatisfied by HCs order.

It was alleged in the plea before SC that NHRMs Engineering Division had made bulk advances in cash against various fictitious works but instead of and kick-backs were allegedly paid to high ranking NRHM officials. The plea also said, “Instead of extending helping hand to pregnant women or lactating mothers and little children at the public health centres, the funds provided by the Government of India were allegedly spent on purchasing of high and luxury vehicles.”

Denying the allegations state’s Advocate General submitted that a thorough probe had been conducted. He also added that not only a part of the allegations were turned down by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India but even the rest of the allegations were also thoroughly probed and a chargesheet was also filed after the completion of the investigation by a Special Investigation Team.

Considering the contentions, the court had said, “We are of the view that this Court is not the correct forum for the investigation or to reach any logical conclusion with respect to the veracity of the allegations levelled by the appellant. Similarly, the impartiality, objectivity and fairness of the investigation carried out by the SIT will be considered by the Court of competent jurisdiction in due course of time. It is inappropriate for this Court to make any expression on these issues as it might unwittingly prejudice any of the parties.”

