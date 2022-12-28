SC’s many unprecedented moves in 2022

Home Nation

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Supreme Court in its long history of 72 years in 2022 witnessed many “firsts” and “historic, unprecedented moves”. Not only were SCs affairs handed over to three CJIs but lawyers, journalists and common man also experienced a breeze of fresh air with new changes being introduced for making the justice delivery system accessible and transparent. 

The year 2022 saw SC put on hold colonial sedition law, upheld the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, allowed a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Section by a majority of 3:2, also upheld the clean chit given to PM Modi by SIT in 2002 Godhra riots and delivered a split verdict in pleas challenging Karnataka HC’s ruling of upholding ban of hijab in educational institutions. The court also played an imperative role in chalking the path in the rift between Maha Vikas Aghadi regime and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. 

Under CJI NV Ramana’s tenure, many issues of national and constitutional significance could not see the light of the day but when Justice U U Lalit took over as in charge of SC’s helm of affairs the corridors of the country’s topmost court were filled with hope. Justice Lalit in his short tenure of 74 days had left an indelible mark by listing pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019,

Centre’s demonetisation policy of 2016, and pleas related to the anonymous electoral bonds scheme that were lying in judicial docket. Not only were six constitution benches set up but eight lakh viewers were also able to tune into the first-ever live session to watch proceedings that were going on before the constitution benches. With Justice D Y Chandrachud, son of the longest serving CJI Justice Y V Chandrachud, swearing in as the 50th CJI on November 9, 2022, the Indian Judiciary witnessed a historic moment as it got its only father-son duo to reach the position of CJI. 

As a protector of human rights, SC also passed several decisions in favour of women that ranged from granting unmarried women the right to abort the pregnancy up to 24 weeks to allowing a married woman to terminate forceful pregnancy by treating it as “marital rape” and also banning the two-finger test which re-victimised and re-traumatised women who may have been sexually assaulted.

As a guarantor of personal liberty, Supreme Court granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad, and bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in the Hathras Conspiracy case. Although Bhima Koregaon accused GN Saibaba’s bail was cancelled in a special sitting held on Saturday other accused such as Gautam Navalkha, Anand Teltumbde, and P Varavara Rao breathed a sigh of relief. 

SC had also set aside HC’s order of accepting pleas seeking an ED probe against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering through several shell companies. A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi also issued notice in pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

