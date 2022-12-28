Srinagar Diary: First bone marrow stem cell transplant

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

First bone marrow stem cell transplant

In a major milestone, the doctors at Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated SMHS hospital successfully performed the first Autologous Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplant in a case of high risk multiple myeloma. According to doctors, the whole procedure was conducted and managed by the qualified and experienced Clinical Hematologist Dr. Mir Sadaqat, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Clinical Hematology Unit of GMC and Associated Super-Specialty Hospital Srinagar. The procedure involved stem cell mobilization, stem cell harvesting, myeloablation and stem cell rescue. It was the first transplant in GMC.

J&K gears up to host G-20 meet next year

J&K is gearing up to host a G-20 meeting in the Union Territory with the administration forming a 16-member committee to oversee the preparations for the event. Financial Commissioner (Additional chief secretary), home department, Raj Kumar Goyal has been nominated as the chairman of the panel which includes J&K police Dilbagh Singh as one of the members. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India would hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022 and would convene the first ever G20 leaders’ summit in India in 2023. India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long presidency.

J&K govt employees to file APRs by Jan 31, 2023

The Lt Governor administration has asked all its employees to submit details of Annual Property Returns (APRs) till January 31 and warned of action under Prevention of Corruption Act and denial of their Vigilance Clearance in case of non submission. According to an official circular, with a view to make the process of filing of property returns employee -friendly, the government has launched online portal for filing of annual property returns (PRS-Portal) by each government employee as mandated under J&K Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder. There are 4.5 lakh government employees in J&K.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

