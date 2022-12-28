Terror plot: Three held with ready-to-use grenade launchers in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered a loaded RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) along with its launcher from three arrested suspects who were allegedly a part of the terror module belonging to the Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa.

The Sirhali police in the border district of Firozpur said one Yadwinder Singh from the Philippines handled the three-man sub-module at Landa’s behest. The police have called Army officers and forensic teams to examine the RPG and rocket launcher. State DGP Gaurav Yadav identified the three suspects as Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh, and Davinder Singh, all residents of village Chambal in Tarn Taran. The police have also booked Yadwinder Singh, he added.

“With the recovery of a ready-to-use RPG, the police have successfully thwarted another possible terrorist attack aimed at disturbing the peace in the state,” said the DGP. The incident came days after the arrest of seven persons, including two juveniles, who targeted the Sirhali police station building in Tarn Taran on December 9.Yadav said that based on intelligence inputs, the Tarn Taran police set up a monitoring and check post at a bridge Billianwala and arrested two bike-borne persons identified as Kulbir Singh and Hira Singh for their role in the Sirhali RPG attack.

Tarn Taran’s Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said during interrogation, the accused revealed that they provided one loaded RPG on the day of the RPG attack on the police station at the behest of Yadwinder Singh, currently living in Manila, Philippines. Yadwinder had also sent a tutorial video on how to launch an RPG attack to train the juveniles, he said.

