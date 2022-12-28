Home Nation

Videocon loan fraud case: CBI custody of Chanda & Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot extended till Dec 29

All three were produced before special judge S M Menjoge at the end of their earlier remand on Wednesday.

Published: 28th December 2022

Videocon Chief Venugopal Dhoot (L), Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar (R). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Wednesday extended till December 29 the CBI custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case.

The probe agency arrested Kochhars last Friday after questioning them briefly. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

All three were produced before special judge S M Menjoge at the end of their earlier remand on Wednesday. The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, sought their custody for another two days for further probe into the case.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the custody of Kochhars and Dhoot till December 29.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to companies of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

According to the CBI, a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar in 2009 approved a term loan of Rs 300 crore to VIEL in contravention of the rules and policies of the bank by abusing her official position as a public servant.

The day after the loan was disbursed, Dhoot transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL from VIEL through SEPL.

