Assam: BSF, Customs seize drugs worth Rs 1.70 crore near Bangladesh border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation, teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs apprehended a drug peddler and seized a huge consignment of Yaba tablets, which are low cost drugs falling under the psychotropic category. This is the fifth incident of confiscation of the tablets in Assam since November.

The BSF said in a statement on Wednesday that the joint operations team intercepted a suspected car near Hilara railway crossing on Katigorah-Kalain road. On searching the vehicle, suspected Yaba tablets concealed inside the left door at the back were recovered and seized. The driver of the vehicle was also apprehended.

The Customs officials then carried out a value assessment of the seized items. The suspected Yaba tablets were found to be 17,000 in total, valued to be worth `1.70 crore approximately, the BSF statement added.

The operations was launched based “on specific intelligence regarding transportation of suspected Yaba tablets... A joint operation was planned by BSF Field Intelligence Unit Silchar along with Karimganj Customs Division and ops team of 1 Bn BSF,” as per the statement.

The drugs were seized about 16km from the Harinagar border outpost of the BSF, which is located 16.2km from India’s borders with Bangladesh. The apprehended person and seized items were taken over by Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action, BSF said.

Earlier, on December 10, 2-lakh Yaba tablets were recovered. In November, there were four incidents of recoveries of the drug in Assam, during which consignments containing 60,000, 20,000, 21-lakh and 16,000 Yaba tablets, respectively, were seized.

5th confiscation of Yaba tablets since Nov

