Home Nation

Assam: BSF, Customs seize drugs worth Rs 1.70 crore near Bangladesh border

The BSF said in a statement on Wednesday that the joint operations team intercepted a suspected car near Hilara railway crossing on Katigorah-Kalain road.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a joint operation, teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs apprehended a drug peddler and seized a huge consignment of Yaba tablets, which are low cost drugs falling under the psychotropic category. This is the fifth incident of confiscation of the tablets in Assam since November.

The BSF said in a statement on Wednesday that the joint operations team intercepted a suspected car near Hilara railway crossing on Katigorah-Kalain road. On searching the vehicle, suspected Yaba tablets concealed inside the left door at the back were recovered and seized. The driver of the vehicle was also apprehended.

The Customs officials then carried out a value assessment of the seized items. The suspected Yaba tablets were found to be 17,000 in total, valued to be worth `1.70 crore approximately, the BSF statement added. 
The operations was launched based “on specific intelligence regarding transportation of suspected Yaba tablets... A joint operation was planned by BSF Field Intelligence Unit Silchar along with Karimganj Customs Division and ops team of 1 Bn BSF,” as per the statement.

The drugs were seized about 16km from the Harinagar border outpost of the BSF, which is located 16.2km from India’s borders with Bangladesh. The apprehended person and seized items were taken over by Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action, BSF said.

Earlier, on December 10, 2-lakh Yaba tablets were recovered. In November, there were four incidents of recoveries of the drug in Assam, during which consignments containing 60,000, 20,000, 21-lakh and 16,000 Yaba tablets, respectively, were seized.  

5th confiscation of Yaba tablets since Nov
The suspected Yaba tablets were found to be 17,000 in number, valued to be worth `1.70 crore approximately, the BSF statement added. This is the fifth incident of confiscation of the tablets in Assam since November
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Customs drug peddler Assam
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp