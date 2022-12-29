CBSE announces Class 10, 12 board date sheet, exam to begin from February 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for the 2022-23 academic session.

While the Class 10 board exam will be held between February 15 and March 21, the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023, the CBSE said.

The Class 10 board exam will start with painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers.

The exam timings for most of the papers will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE 12th board exam will start with the entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper.

The exam timings for Class 12 exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers.

“Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes. Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12,” the CBSE said.

It further said that these dates have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examination of a student on the same date.

The Class 10 and 12 question papers will include multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

CBSE Class 10 exam paper will include about 40 percent competency based questions while the Class 12 exam paper will include about 30 percent competency based questions.

The board will conduct the practical exams from January 2, 2023.

