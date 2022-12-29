Home Nation

Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dala Lama detained in Bodh Gaya

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dala Lama

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan. (Photos | AP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A Chinese woman, who was suspected of spying on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, was detained in Bihar's Bodh Gaya by the Bihar Police on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday called it "a security issue" and refused to comment further on it. "It looks like a security issue, I don't have any update on it. I certainly don't think this is the right forum to talk about security-related aspects," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the government has a liaison officer there, but refused to make any further comments on the "security issue".

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya on Thursday morning amid a visit of the Dalai Lama, with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering there in the morning.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalai Lama Bodh Gaya Tibet China
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp