EC develops prototype of remote voting machine for domestic migrant voters

Published: 29th December 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials gather at a distribution center to receive electronic voting machines and other polling material. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, according to a statement.

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

"After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

