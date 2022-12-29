IACP 2022 Award: Chhattisgarh police's ‘Nijaat’ campaign gets international recognition

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the US-based international organisation has selected the anti-drug & illicit liquor campaign ‘Nijaat’ of Chhattisgarh police for 'Leadership in Crime Prevention' in the institutional category.

Early this year, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), an organisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs included the Nijaat (meaning Riddance or Liberation) campaign among the thirty best smart-policing campaigns in the country.

The campaign was launched by the Chhattisgarh police under the leadership of the IPS officer Santosh Kumar Singh who pioneered the drive with intensified efforts in districts of Korea, Rajnandgaon and presently continuing in Korba.

The prestigious IACP 2022 Award has selected the de-addiction drive ‘Nijaat’, which was executed following the directive by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to act tough against drug peddlers, and bootleggers and check to smuggling of drugs.

A successful singular campaign — ‘Nijaat’ witnessed the striking results to achieve a drug-free society with missionary zeal.

The drive took the onus to wipe out the abuse of illicit drugs, narcotics and bootlegging while simultaneously preventing its smuggling or trading.

The district police, where the campaign was launched, pursued a three-pronged strategy: tough action against businesses of illegal drugs or narcotics, high-spirit public awareness, and extending support in counselling & rehabilitation as a de-addiction engagement process.

