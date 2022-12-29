Home Nation

IACP 2022 Award: Chhattisgarh police's ‘Nijaat’ campaign gets international recognition

A successful singular campaign — ‘Nijaat’ witnessed the striking results to achieve a drug-free society with missionary zeal.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

IPS officer Santosh Singh administering oath among students against drug under Nijaat campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

IPS officer Santosh Singh administering oath among students against drug under Nijaat campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the US-based international organisation has selected the anti-drug & illicit liquor campaign ‘Nijaat’ of Chhattisgarh police for 'Leadership in Crime Prevention' in the institutional category.

Early this year, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), an organisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs included the Nijaat (meaning Riddance or Liberation) campaign among the thirty best smart-policing campaigns in the country.

The campaign was launched by the Chhattisgarh police under the leadership of the IPS officer Santosh Kumar Singh who pioneered the drive with intensified efforts in districts of Korea, Rajnandgaon and presently continuing in Korba.

The prestigious IACP 2022 Award has selected the de-addiction drive ‘Nijaat’, which was executed following the directive by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to act tough against drug peddlers, and bootleggers and check to smuggling of drugs.

A successful singular campaign — ‘Nijaat’ witnessed the striking results to achieve a drug-free society with missionary zeal.

The drive took the onus to wipe out the abuse of illicit drugs, narcotics and bootlegging while simultaneously preventing its smuggling or trading.

The district police, where the campaign was launched, pursued a three-pronged strategy: tough action against businesses of illegal drugs or narcotics, high-spirit public awareness, and extending support in counselling & rehabilitation as a de-addiction engagement process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nijaat Chhattisgarh police IACP 2022 Award
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp