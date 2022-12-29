J&K infiltration bid foiled, four militants shot

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a major militant attack in Jammu by killing four heavily-armed militants, who were travelling in a truck to Kashmir. A large cache of arms including 7 AK assault rifles was also recovered from the truck – in a chance encounter in Sidhra of Jammu.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the Quick Reaction Team of security forces detected unusual truck movement here around 7 am. Truck movement in this route, he said, usually starts in the afternoon.

About the firing that ensued, the ADGP said, “The security men started search of the truck and came under fire from militants hiding in the truck. The fire was returned by troops and all the four militants hiding in the truck were killed in the ensuing gunfight.”

Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said a major attack has been averted as the four slain militants could have had their possible target on key installations on the highway like the Northern Army Hqrs Udhampur, Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, etc.

