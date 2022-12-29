Maharashtra Act brings chief minister, netas under Lokayukta scrutiny

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at bringing transparency and checking corruption, the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Lokayukta Act, 2022, bringing the chief minister, ministers, elected representatives and civil servants into the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to have the Lokayukta Act. State’s School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar tabled the Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 and it was unanimously passed without a debate in the state legislative assembly’s winter session in Nagpur. No member of the opposition was present when the bill was passed in the house.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling BJP-Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena government was committed to bringing transparency. He said the government has appointed a committee to receive suggestions and objections from social activist Anna Hazare.

“This Act empowers Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, grievances, and complaints of corruption against certain public servants and elected representatives. The ombudsman can submit its probe report to the state government for action. Besides, anyone can file a case against the chief minister, ministers and elected representatives,” said Fadnavis.

“While empowering the Lokayukta, we have also ensured to put up some filters such as actions against the person if he or she files a false and wrong case against elected representatives,” said Fadnavis. The draft bill also held that the Lokayukta will not inquire into any matter involving any allegations of corruption against the chief minister if it relates to internal security or public order.

As per the draft, the Lokayukta has the powers of a civic court in some cases. As per the Act, before initiating a probe involving the chief minister, the Lokayukta has to seek the prior approval of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly. The motion shall be passed in the next session of the assembly with not less than two-thirds majority in the House.

Tackling graft, ensuring transparency

Lokayukta will have five members that will be either headed by the chief justice of HC or a judge of the SC or judge of the Bombay HC

A probe involving CM will be held in camera. A complaint against ministers will be conducted only with prior permission of the Guv

The selection panel for Lokayukta will consist of the CM, Dy CM, chairman of the legislative council and Speaker, leader of the Oppn, and HC CJ or an HC judge

Out of the remaining four members of the Lokayukta panel, two shall be judicial members

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at bringing transparency and checking corruption, the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Lokayukta Act, 2022, bringing the chief minister, ministers, elected representatives and civil servants into the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman. Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to have the Lokayukta Act. State’s School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar tabled the Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 and it was unanimously passed without a debate in the state legislative assembly’s winter session in Nagpur. No member of the opposition was present when the bill was passed in the house. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling BJP-Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena government was committed to bringing transparency. He said the government has appointed a committee to receive suggestions and objections from social activist Anna Hazare. “This Act empowers Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, grievances, and complaints of corruption against certain public servants and elected representatives. The ombudsman can submit its probe report to the state government for action. Besides, anyone can file a case against the chief minister, ministers and elected representatives,” said Fadnavis. “While empowering the Lokayukta, we have also ensured to put up some filters such as actions against the person if he or she files a false and wrong case against elected representatives,” said Fadnavis. The draft bill also held that the Lokayukta will not inquire into any matter involving any allegations of corruption against the chief minister if it relates to internal security or public order. As per the draft, the Lokayukta has the powers of a civic court in some cases. As per the Act, before initiating a probe involving the chief minister, the Lokayukta has to seek the prior approval of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly. The motion shall be passed in the next session of the assembly with not less than two-thirds majority in the House. Tackling graft, ensuring transparency Lokayukta will have five members that will be either headed by the chief justice of HC or a judge of the SC or judge of the Bombay HC A probe involving CM will be held in camera. A complaint against ministers will be conducted only with prior permission of the Guv The selection panel for Lokayukta will consist of the CM, Dy CM, chairman of the legislative council and Speaker, leader of the Oppn, and HC CJ or an HC judge Out of the remaining four members of the Lokayukta panel, two shall be judicial members