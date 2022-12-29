Home Nation

MP: Teacher fractures hand of 5-year-old girl for spelling mistake; arrested

The accused, Prayag Vishwakarma, allegedly twisted the minor girl's hand and also slapped her after she could not spell the word 'parrot'.

Published: 29th December 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Child abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A five-year-old girl suffered a fracture after a teacher taking private tuition classes in Bhopal allegedly twisted her hand for not properly spelling the word 'parrot', police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 22-year-old teacher was arrested, they said.

The accused, Prayag Vishwakarma, allegedly twisted the minor girl's hand and also slapped her after she could not spell the word 'parrot', Habibganj police station inspector Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya said.

The tutor twisted the girl's hand so badly that it got fractured, he added.

Archana Sahai, director of NGO Childline which works for children in distress, told PTI that the girl suffered a severe fracture in her right hand.

The girl was admitted to a hospital after the incident and is likely to be discharged on Thursday, she added.

Inspector Bhadauriya said the accused has been charged for assaulting the child under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"We arrested him on Tuesday after a complaint from the victim's family," he added.

The girl's parents had hired the tutor living near their house in Habibganj to make her prepare for an entrance examination of a school, police said.

The child used to go to the teacher's house for the classes, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teacher attack
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp