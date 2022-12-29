Need to dismantle outfits that aid separatists: Shah at security meet  

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reviewing a high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with the top intelligence, investigating, anti-terror, and policing and security agencies said that the outfits that “aid, abet and sustain” terrorist-separatist campaigns need to be “dismantled” on priority.

Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the security arrangement in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shah said, “A terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled.”

Among those who attended the meeting included J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary, director (IB), RAW chief and other senior officials of the government agencies, including the officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and gave necessary directions for following the policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism. He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised on timely completion of projects. He also directed the officials to strive to achieve 100% saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of the society.

The meeting comes close to the raids conducted by the NIA last week in 16 locations in J&K against elements involved in the spreading of terrorist activities by targeting minorities and security personnel. Also, this week, security forces killed four terrorists at Sidra area following an intense gun battle. The terrorists were trying to enter the Valley in a truck, Several arms and ammunition were recovered post the completion of the operation conducted jointly by the police, CRPF and the Army.

Following its operations last week, the NIA also went on record about plans of outfits in the area to carry out terrorist and subversive activities. It said the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, were active in the area.

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reviewing a high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with the top intelligence, investigating, anti-terror, and policing and security agencies said that the outfits that “aid, abet and sustain” terrorist-separatist campaigns need to be “dismantled” on priority. Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the security arrangement in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shah said, “A terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled.” Among those who attended the meeting included J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary, director (IB), RAW chief and other senior officials of the government agencies, including the officers of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and gave necessary directions for following the policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism. He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised on timely completion of projects. He also directed the officials to strive to achieve 100% saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of the society. The meeting comes close to the raids conducted by the NIA last week in 16 locations in J&K against elements involved in the spreading of terrorist activities by targeting minorities and security personnel. Also, this week, security forces killed four terrorists at Sidra area following an intense gun battle. The terrorists were trying to enter the Valley in a truck, Several arms and ammunition were recovered post the completion of the operation conducted jointly by the police, CRPF and the Army. Following its operations last week, the NIA also went on record about plans of outfits in the area to carry out terrorist and subversive activities. It said the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, were active in the area.