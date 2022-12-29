Home Nation

Negative RTPCR report must for flyers to India from China, five countries from Jan 1 

Last week, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

UK lockdown, Heathrow airport

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A negative Covid report will be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the minister said.

This requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure.

Last week, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

Already many countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China.

ALSO READ | Lack of info on China's COVID outbreak stirs global concerns

The government ramped up its surveillance against Covid-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, and tightened Covid guidelines and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

According to the Union health ministry data on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID-19 RTPCR international travellers India covid cases China
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp