Home Nation

Nine children rescued from factory during anti-child labour raid in Noida

The children, including six girls and three boys, hail from different parts of UP and Bihar and were rescued on Tuesday following a tip-off received by the police.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NOIDA: Nine children, who were illegally employed at a garment factory in Noida, has been rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, officials said on Wednesday.

The children, including six girls and three boys, hail from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and were rescued on Tuesday following a tip-off received by the police.

"The raid was carried out over a tip-off about child labour in the factory located in Sector 65 here. The raid team also comprised officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Childline," AHTU in-charge Vinod Panwar said.

After being rescued, the children were taken for their medical examination post which they were all admitted to the shelter home in accordance with the rules, Panwar said.

Another AHTU official Devendra Singh, who was part of the raid, said some of the children had been working in the factory since last six months while a couple of them were there for over one year.

Another official said that the operator of the factory claimed that two of the "rescued" employees are aged over 18 years and has submitted documents of proof to corroborate his claims.

"The claims are being verified now," the official said.

The AHTU of the Noida Police has rescued around 70 children so far this year, according to an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-child labour raid child labour
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp