Noida society woman arrested for assaulting domestic help, keeping her hostage

By Agencies

NOIDA: Police in Noida have arrested a woman for assaulting and keeping her domestic help hostage for nearly two months in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 121.

A purported video of the 40-year-old Shefali Koul dragging her 20-year-old domestic help out of a lift had surfaced two days ago.

An FIR was registered in the Phase-3 police station on Tuesday after the victim's father, Padam Singh filed a police complaint accusing the accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter.

WATCH:

In response to the viral video, the police also took to Twitter and said that necessary legal action had been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, Koul claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and added sleeping pills to her meals. The accused also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her allegations.

Koul was initially booked under Indian Penal Code sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult), the police said. "Now charges under IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added in the case," an official of the local Phase 3 police station told PTI.Koul, a lawyer by profession, was taken to a local court on Thursday afternoon.

The domestic help's father said his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul which ended on October 31.

"After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not allow her. She kept my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her," he alleged.

On Monday, the domestic help even tried to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment by using a 'dupatta' as a rope but someone informed the police, prompting a team of emergency 112 service to reach the society, he said.

ALSO READ | BJP leader Seema Patra accused of torturing domestic help in Ranchi, party suspends her

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

NOIDA: Police in Noida have arrested a woman for assaulting and keeping her domestic help hostage for nearly two months in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 121. A purported video of the 40-year-old Shefali Koul dragging her 20-year-old domestic help out of a lift had surfaced two days ago. An FIR was registered in the Phase-3 police station on Tuesday after the victim's father, Padam Singh filed a police complaint accusing the accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter. WATCH: In response to the viral video, the police also took to Twitter and said that necessary legal action had been initiated in the matter. Meanwhile, Koul claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and added sleeping pills to her meals. The accused also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her allegations. Koul was initially booked under Indian Penal Code sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult), the police said. "Now charges under IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added in the case," an official of the local Phase 3 police station told PTI.Koul, a lawyer by profession, was taken to a local court on Thursday afternoon. The domestic help's father said his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul which ended on October 31. "After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not allow her. She kept my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her," he alleged. On Monday, the domestic help even tried to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment by using a 'dupatta' as a rope but someone informed the police, prompting a team of emergency 112 service to reach the society, he said. ALSO READ | BJP leader Seema Patra accused of torturing domestic help in Ranchi, party suspends her (With PTI, IANS inputs)