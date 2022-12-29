Home Nation

Noida society woman arrested for assaulting domestic help, keeping her hostage

The accused, Shefali Koul, a lawyer by profession, was taken to a local court on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 29th December 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

domestichelpabuse-Noida

A purported video of the 40-year-old Shefali Koul dragging her 20-year-old domestic help out of a lift had surfaced two days ago.

By Agencies

NOIDA: Police in Noida have arrested a woman for assaulting and keeping her domestic help hostage for nearly two months in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 121.

A purported video of the 40-year-old Shefali Koul dragging her 20-year-old domestic help out of a lift had surfaced two days ago.

An FIR was registered in the Phase-3 police station on Tuesday after the victim's father, Padam Singh filed a police complaint accusing the accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter.

WATCH:

In response to the viral video, the police also took to Twitter and said that necessary legal action had been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, Koul claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and added sleeping pills to her meals. The accused also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her allegations.

Koul was initially booked under Indian Penal Code sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult), the police said. "Now charges under IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added in the case," an official of the local Phase 3 police station told PTI.Koul, a lawyer by profession, was taken to a local court on Thursday afternoon.

The domestic help's father said his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul which ended on October 31.

"After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not allow her. She kept my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her," he alleged.

On Monday, the domestic help even tried to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment by using a 'dupatta' as a rope but someone informed the police, prompting a team of emergency 112 service to reach the society, he said.

ALSO READ | BJP leader Seema Patra accused of torturing domestic help in Ranchi, party suspends her

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic help abuse Violence against women Noida Noida society
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp