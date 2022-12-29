Home Nation

Noida: Three men of same family arrested on charges of rape, conversion bid

According to the police, Intezar had lured the woman on pretext of getting married to her and had recently spiked her juice and raped her.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 30-year-old Muslim man was arrested near Noida on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and attempted religious conversion bid on a woman on pretext of marriage, police said.

His brother (24) and his father (52) have also been arrested for being party to criminal conspiracy, the police said.

Accused Intezar Khan and the woman had met in a gym where she worked as a manager but the man had hid his religious identity from her, a senior police official said.

The woman had alleged rape, assault and forced attempt of religious conversion in her complaint at the Bisrakh police station, the official said.

"The complainant informed the police that she came across Intezar at a gym in the Shahberi area. Intezar had initially hid his identity from her and identified himself as 'Sonu'. She also alleged rape with her by the accused.

Immediately an FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"The three accused -- Intezar Khan, (his brother) Suhail and (their father) Abbas Ali -- have been arrested," Khan added.

According to the police, Intezar had lured the woman on pretext of getting married to her.

He had recently spiked her juice and raped her, the police said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), the police added.

