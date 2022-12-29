Puducherry CM Rangasamy to approach Centre with a delegation of legislators for statehood

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that he is committed to attaining statehood, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy today said that he would approach the centre with a delegation of MLAs and impress upon the Prime Minister, Home Minister and others to grant statehood to Puducherry. Prior to that, a resolution will be adopted in the next session of the Legislative Assembly urging the Central government to confer statehood to Puducherry.

Responding to media persons at a press conference along with Speaker R Selvam and cabinet colleagues on Thursday, Rangasamy said that he has already made the plea for statehood to the Prime minister and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Several parties and social activists have also made the demand for statehood.

Replying to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stating that Puducherry people are getting all the benefits they would get if Puducherry was a state, Rangasamy said that the statehood is required to empower the elected government with its rights, which is important in a democracy.

Though he parried a question on his NDA ally BJP at the centre not being keen on statehood, Rangasamy said that only when there is sustained demand made for statehood, only then it can be realized.

However, while presenting the achievements of the AINRC-BJP government in the UT, Rangasamy said that with the assistance of the Central government, benefits of welfare and developmental schemes are reaching the people. At the same time, the Puducherry government is also paying attention to utilizing the funds provided by the centre.

Pongal gift hampers for all ration card holders

The Chief Minister also announced Pongal gift hampers to all ration card holders and said that the process was on to disburse them before the Pongal. The gifts worth ₹ 470 would be delivered through Anganwadis. Besides a sum of Rs 2,400 in lieu of free rice for four months would be disbursed to the bank accounts of red ration cardholders and an amount of Rs 1,800 would be credited into the account of yellow ration cardholders. The government would have a financial implication of Rs 17. 50 crore for providing Pongal gifts and Rs 67 crore for free rice.

As announced in the Assembly, the Social Welfare Department had started the process to provide Rs 1,000 per month to poor women who are not eligible for any other financial assistance from the government. Around 13,000 women have been identified as eligible under the scheme in UT, he added.

Milk procurement price to be enhanced

The Puducherry Administration has decided to increase the procurement price of milk from ₹34 per litre to ₹37 per litre from Thursday, said Rangasamy. The dairy farmers would be provided with 5% incentive on a monthly basis instead of annually. Besides the pending cattle feed subsidy, Rs 4.5 crores would be released through Ponlait. However, the Chief Minister did not clarify any enhancement in the selling price of milk and said it would be known at the appropriate time.

In a bid to enhance milk production, the government will disburse 50 per cent subsidy for purchase of milch cattle. As there is inadequate production, the cooperative Ponlait is having to procure milk from other states at a higher price.

Promotions in PWD

The government has effected promotions to 350 staff serving in different posts including 130 mechanics on Thursday.

