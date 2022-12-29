Tourist from Argentina on a visit to Taj Mahal tests positive for Covid-19; untraceable

By Online Desk

A tourist from Argentina, who visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was not traceable because he had given wrong information about himself, including his phone number and hotel address, a report quoted officials as saying.

The 48-year-old tourist visited the Taj Mahal on December 26. He underwent a test for COVID. His report came on Wednesday and he tested positive for the virus. However, when authorities made efforts to contact him, it came to light that the details given by him were false. Following this, the officials have sought the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to provide CCTV footage of the Taj entrance gate to identify the tourist.

It may be recalled that COVID testing has been ramped up in Agra amid a massive surge in cases in China. A few days ago, a man who returned from China tested positive for COVID at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

