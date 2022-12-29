Uttarakhand to woo couples as snow weddings boom

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Gone are the days when couples choose to stay away from freezing cold destinations when planning their nuptials. Places like Rishikesh, Dehradun, Auli, Nainital, and Mukteshwar are creating a new identity in destination weddings.

In a bid to cash in on this, the Uttarakhand government is mulling ‘snow-wedding destinations’ with the best use of the natural landscape of its famed mountain spots. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has emphasised has directed to identify places with good snowfall in the state and, strengthen basic facilities here for weddings.

Speaking to this newspaper, the minister said, “Sites are being identified in Trijuginarayan, Auli, Mussoorie, Nainital and similar areas in the state where there is ample snowfall during the season and tourists are interested in such events”.

“Trijuginarayan in Chamoli is the place where Lord Shiva was married to Parvati, so people would love to come here with feelings associated with religious beliefs for tourism as well as auspicious occassions,” said the tourism minister.

“The state government has been constantly promoting snow weddings, as a result of which the trend of snow wedding is increasing in Uttarakhand these days. Amid snowfall, youngsters from many parts are now coming here to tie the knot,” he said.

Such weddings have been taking place in the state for the last few years and now Uttarakhand is readying to shape a new identity as a wedding destination, the minister said. The minister said authoritiesis under him have been coordinating with the IMD to obtain snowfall data.

