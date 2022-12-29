Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh redraws policy for jobs on compassionate ground

. As per the latest order, the new appointee, who has got a job on compassionate grounds in Group C, will not be sacked on failing to clear the typing test within two years of service.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a Covid-19 review meeting with Team-9 officials in Lucknow, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a major administrative decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, in a bid to facilitate benefits for the dependents getting government jobs on compassionate grounds, has amended Service Rules-1974 easing the norms for them. Instead of terminating their services on failing to fulfill a condition within two years of their appointment, the government will now give them fresh appointments but in a lower grade.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Secretary, Personnel, Dr Devesh Chaturvedi, on Tuesday. It says the dependents of those who die while being in service, are usually given a direct appointment in Group C on compassionate grounds provided they have a graduation degree. 

After getting the job, the new appointees, so far, were required to clear a typing test within two years of getting govt emploment, failing which they were dismissed. As per the latest order, the new appointee, who has got a job on compassionate grounds in Group C, will not be sacked on failing to clear the typing test within two years of service. Such an employee will be demoted and given a fresh  appointment in Class 4. Their services will be terminated only if they fail to join in time.

As per the process so far, if the new job entrant failed to clear the typing test in the first year of service, he was not given the annual financial hike. But if they did not clear the test in the second year as well, they were fired. Such candidates were made to sign a bond at the time of appointment.

Senior officials said the dependents, when fired on failing to fulfill the condition of clearing the typing test within two years of service, would often move High Court. “The departments, in such a case, were made to give explanations in courts which, sometimes, used to pass orders for their reinstatement,” said an official, adding that considering the aspect, the department of personnel and appointment wanted a permanent solution.

As per the new order, such appointees would now be demoted on failing to clear the test instead of getting sacked. “This move would not only benefit the appointees but also relieve the department concerned from frequent court appearances,” said the official. Earlier, the state had allowed dependent children of teachers and non-teaching staff of govt-aided secondary schools eligible for jobs on compassionate grounds.

