Uttarakhand CM asks ministers to feel the pulse of the people, stay overnight in rural areas

Narendra Sethi

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has geared up for direct dialogue with the public and is set to revamp its development agenda for the new year 2023. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked his ministers and IAS officers to submit a report on the reality. In this regard, CM has written letters to ministers, chief secretary and secretaries in-charge. In a bid to know the ground realities, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed his cabinet ministers and IAS officers to travel, review schemes and stay overnight in remote and rural areas to know the facts and feel the pulse of the people. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Secretary Agriculture and Horticulture BVRS Purshottam who has already camping from the past four days in Champawat and now in Pithoragarh told, "The most burning issue that came before him was that of people suffering from human-wildlife conflict. Wild boars destroy farming and monkeys destroy fruits, leaving the public disappointed". "I would propose to the Government that fruit trees should be planted in the forest area so that wild animals do not infiltrate populated areas", added Secretary Purshottam. He further told, "Such an experiment has been successful in Sikkim, this scheme will be implemented by talking to the forest department here in this regard". Speaking to The New Indian Express, Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said, "By going to inaccessible and rural areas, we will get to know the reality that feedback will come to the government towards completing the tasks that we have been left untouched by". "The functioning of district and block level officers will also get a chance to come in front of the public", added Secretary Jawalkar. Harbans Singh Chugh, a retired IAS and president of Gurdwara Nanakmatta, has also welcomed the government's initiative, calling it a step towards development. These works will be executed during regular excursions and night halts under the 'simplification, resolution and settlement of the state government'. All the ministers in charge, chief secretaries and secretaries in charge will prepare monthly reports and make them available to the programme implementation department.