Wary of damage to electoral prospects due to infighting, Rajasthan Congress stresses on discipline

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has become wary of a defeat in elections due to infighting that have repeatedly hit the headlines during the past four years. In a state party conclave, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given strict instructions to Congress leaders and workers to stop saying that their Government will not be repeated. Instead, he asked party leaders and cadres to go out and work unitedly to keep the Congress in power in Rajasthan. Given the infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, the new state party incharge SS Randhawa also urged party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience without hankering for posts.

CM Ashok Gehlot advised Congress leaders-workers in the one-day session of the Congress to “stop saying that our government is not repeating. If we repeat, it will not be for Rajasthan but for the country. The leader who says the opposite thing for the party with his own mouth is not loyal to the party. Be loyal to the party, be dedicated and be patient. There is honesty in that. Not everyone can get a post.” CM gehlot further added, “mistakes happen to everyone. It must have happened, leaders and workers are angry, but let us decide to forget everything in the interest of the party. If we leave and speak in one voice, the government will definitely be formed again. But if you talk wrongly, nothing will happen. The one who speaks like this is not loyal to the Congress.”

CM Gehlot also asserted, “not everyone can get a post. Sonia Gandhi had said that one who has patience gets a post in the Congress.” Pointing towards Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, Gehlot added, “Neeraj Dangi is sitting here. He never had thought that he would become a member of the Rajya Sabha. This was the sentiment of Sonia Gandhi. When and who will get a chance, none knows. I too did not know that one day I would become the Chief Minister.If there is no discipline in the party then it is not right.”

Although former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot didn't address the conclave and his silence is being talked about in political corridors, the newly appointed state incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa asked party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience. Randhawa, in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee convention attended by PCC delegates, said the party gives due respect to those who work sincerely and discipline has to be maintained in the party. Randhawa stressed that “without discipline, even a house cannot be run. Therefore discipline is important and will be maintained in the party.”

Clearly, with assembly elections due next year, the Congress is worried about the impact of the bitter power struggle between CM Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, with both camps publicly speaking out against each other and the opposition BJP making it an issue to damage the electoral prospects of ruling Congress. Besides stressing on the need to create a positive atmosphere about the Gehlot government, the Congress convention strongly advised all PCC delegates, MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, former district presidents and other leaders and party cadres to strictly maintain discipline and resist airing differences in public. How long and how effectively this advice will be followed by the warring Gehlot-Pilot camps in the state Congress remains to be seen.

