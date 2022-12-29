Will advance spl ties with India: South Korea unveils its Indo-Pacific strategy

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korea on Wednesday came out with the details of its maiden Indo-Pacific strategy, impressing upon advancing its “special strategic partnership with India, a leading regional partner with shared values.”

South Korea said it “will increase strategic communication and cooperation through high-level exchanges in foreign affairs and defence, while strengthening the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation by upgrading the ROK-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.”

The 43-page document, titled “Strategy for a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” also talks about its approach with the US, China and Japan, among other nations. The document says the stability of the regional order is being eroded by rising uncertainties in the security environment, and there is growing concern about “democratic backsliding and challenges to universal values such as freedom, the rule of law, and human rights.” It adds: “The fabric of the international free-trade order that previously underpinned a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific is unravelling, while the region’s economic growth engine is losing momentum.”

Calling China a key partner for achieving regional peace, the strategy says, “We will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as we pursue shared interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity, guided by international norms and rules.” It adds, “By resuming the ROK-Japan-China Trilateral Summit and reinforcing the capacity and structure of the trilateral cooperation secretariat, we will seek new opportunities for regional cooperation in Northeast Asia.”

