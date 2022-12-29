Home Nation

Will advance spl ties with India: South Korea unveils its Indo-Pacific strategy

The 43-page document, titled “Strategy for a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” also talks about its approach with the US, China and Japan, among other nations. 

Published: 29th December 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2022 (IPRD-2022), at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2022 (IPRD-2022), at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  South Korea on Wednesday came out with the details of its maiden Indo-Pacific strategy, impressing upon advancing its “special strategic partnership with India, a leading regional partner with shared values.” 

South Korea said it “will increase strategic communication and cooperation through high-level exchanges in foreign affairs and defence, while strengthening the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation by upgrading the ROK-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.”

The 43-page document, titled “Strategy for a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” also talks about its approach with the US, China and Japan, among other nations.  The document says the stability of the regional order is being eroded by rising uncertainties in the security environment, and there is growing concern about “democratic backsliding and challenges to universal values such as freedom, the rule of law, and human rights.” It adds: “The fabric of the international free-trade order that previously underpinned a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific is unravelling, while the region’s economic growth engine is losing momentum.” 

Calling China a key partner for achieving regional peace, the strategy says, “We will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as we pursue shared interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity, guided by international norms and rules.” It adds, “By resuming the ROK-Japan-China Trilateral Summit and reinforcing the capacity and structure of the trilateral cooperation secretariat, we will seek new opportunities for regional cooperation in Northeast Asia.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Pacific strategy India South Korea
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp