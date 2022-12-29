As India registered 1.53 lakh deaths in 2021 no decline in road accident fatalities: MoRTH

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of road accidents in the country has been on the decline in the last couple of years however fatalities in road mishaps have not been lessening. The number of deaths was significantly low in 2020 as there was a restriction on movement during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the annual report on road accidents in India released on Wednesday, 4.12 lakh accidents took place on roads during 2021 in which 1.53 lakh people lost their lives and more than 3.84 persons were injured.

As per the ministry's findings, road accidents have decreased by 8.1 per cent and injuries decreased by 14.8 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019. Fatalities, however, on accounts of road accidents increased by 1.9 per cent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019.

Cause of road accidents:

The noteworthy contributors to accidents on roads are head-on collisions and hit-and-run cases. The ministry’s report says that 57,415 hit-and-run cases occurred in 2021 though, in 2020, the number of such kinds of incidents was 52, 448 in which 23,159 people were killed and 43, 789 people were injured. However, fatalities in 2021 due to hit-and-run cases were 25,938 and 45,355 persons were hurt.

Head-on collisions in 2020 were 73,743, which claimed 25,289 lives. And in the subsequent year, the number of head-on collisions increased to 76,304 and fatalities were 27,248.

In 2020:

Road accidents resulted in 1.31 lakh deaths and there were 3.66 lakh mishaps reported in which 3.48 individuals have got injuries while in 2019, the number of accidents was 4.49 lakh, which caused injuries to 4.51 lakh people. Fatalities were 1.51 lakh.

In 2018:

In 2018, the country witnessed 4.67 accidents on roads in which 1.51 lakh people died and the number of injured was 4.69 lakh. In the previous years—2017 and 2016, the numbers of accidents were higher but more fatalities had taken place.

In 2016 and 2017:

There were 4.80 lahks and 4.64 lakh road crashes in 2016 and 2017. Deaths in 2016 were 1.50 lakh and in 2017, the number was 1.47 lakh. As per the report, road accidents caused injuries to over 4.94 people in 2016 and about 4.70 lakh in 2017.

“India is committed to bringing down fatalities caused by road accidents. As road accidents are multi-causal which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both Central Government and State Governments. The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care,” said the ministry.

The officials further added that the purpose of the publication of the report is to present an in-depth analysis and overview of road accidents in India.

“Success of road safety initiatives requires active cooperation and participation of all the stakeholders. The ministry hopes that the data on road accidents and the basic analysis contained in this report will be useful to administrators, policymakers, civil society organizations as well as researchers in the analysis of road safety issues leading to appropriate policy interventions to achieve a reduction in road accidents and resultant fatalities,” the ministry said.

