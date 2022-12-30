10-year-old beaten, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by tribal man

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a tribal man and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in communally sensitive Khandwa district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in Pandhana area of the South West MP district, when the Class V student was on his way for tuition at a private coaching centre.

A man identified as Ajay Bhil, stopped him and asked him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. As the boy belongs to Muslim community, he refused to chant the Hindu religious slogan. Enraged over the minor’s refusal, the accused Ajay Bhil beat the boy until he chanted the slogan, before letting him go. Scared, the boy went home, and narrated the incident to his parents.

The boy’s father went to Pandhana police station and filed a complaint. Deputy SP, Khandwa police station, Anil Singh Chouhan said an FIR has been lodged against the accused Ajay on the complaint of boy’s father under IPC Sections 295A (outraging or insulting religious feelings) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

