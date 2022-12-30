Home Nation

10-year-old beaten, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by tribal man

A man identified as Ajay Bhil, stopped him and asked him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. As the boy belongs to Muslim community, he refused to chant the Hindu religious slogan.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A 10-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a tribal man and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in communally sensitive Khandwa district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening. 
The incident happened in Pandhana area of the South West MP district, when the Class V student was on his way for tuition at a private coaching centre. 

A man identified as Ajay Bhil, stopped him and asked him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. As the boy belongs to Muslim community, he refused to chant the Hindu religious slogan. Enraged over the minor’s refusal, the accused Ajay Bhil beat the boy until he chanted the slogan, before letting him go. Scared, the boy went home, and narrated the incident to his parents. 

The boy’s father went to Pandhana police station and filed a complaint. Deputy SP, Khandwa police station, Anil Singh Chouhan said an FIR has been lodged against the accused Ajay on the complaint of boy’s father under IPC Sections 295A (outraging or insulting religious feelings) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Shri Ram Tribal man BJP Ajay Bhil
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp