Bhopal Diary: Minister wears shoes again, ends protest

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Minister wears shoes again, ends protest

State’s electricity minister Pradumn Singh Tomar, who stopped wearing slippers and shoes from October 20 in a pledge to stay barefoot till the condition of roads in Gwalior improved, ended his vow 66 days later on December 26. He broke his pledge in the presence of his political mentor, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “I salute the commitment of the MP minister to our city, the CM has sanctioned projects for building best quality roads in Gwalior and work has already begun on it. Once finished, these roads will narrate a new tale of development in Gwalior,” said Scindia while offering brand new leather slippers to the electricity minister to end his vow.

BJP Sikh leader alleges threat by SFJ chief

A Sikh leader of ruling BJP, Jaspal Singh Arora, has filed a police complaint in Sehore, alleging that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun threatened to kill him and PM Modi, over phone recently. Arora, had recently announced giving Rs 10 crore for killing Pannun, for his recent video where Pannun had announced $25,000 to hurl shoes on MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The threat is related to the recent arrest of a Sikh youth in Jabalpur for carrying a picture of separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his tractor at a Sikh religious rally on December 18.

BJP govts facing tribal youths’ ire

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi is facing opposition from Saharia tribe youngsters for asking them not to protest against the state and Centre governments. The Saharia tribe youths had recently protested outside Sheopur district collector office, demanding direct recruitment in government. The first-time MLA arrived there unannounced and asked them not to speak against the BJP governments at the Centre and in MP. “The MLA was an uninvited guest at our protest and tried to gag our voice against the government. He should remember, if we can vote him to Vidhan Sabha, we can vote him out also next year,” said Netram Adivasi, who led the protests.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

