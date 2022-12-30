Forget bitterness, be loyal to party, Gehlot tells Congress MLAs

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Fed up with frequent bouts of infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and new state party in-charge SS Randhawa have sought to shut the dissidents up. Conscious of the Assembly polls due next year, Gehlot reportedly warned MLAs at a party conclave to stop saying that the government won’t return to power. Instead, he asked party leaders and cadres to go out and jointly work to keep the Congress in the saddle.

Randhawa too asked party delegates to maintain discipline and work with patience without hankering after posts. “Stop saying our government is not coming back. If we do return, it will not be only for Rajasthan but for the country. The leader who says the opposite is not loyal to the party. Not everyone gets a post,” said the CM in the one-day conclave.

“Everybody makes mistakes. Let us forget the past bitterness in the interest of the party. If we speak in one voice, the government will definitely be formed again. But if you talk wrongly, nothing will happen,” said Gehlot. Although former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot didn’t address the conclave and his silence is being talked about in political corridors, the newly appointed state incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa asked party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience.

Randhawa, in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee convention attended by PCC delegates, said the party gives due respect to those who work sincerely and discipline has to be maintained in the party. Randhawa stressed that “without discipline, even a house cannot run. Therefore discipline is important and will be maintained in the party.”

