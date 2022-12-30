Home Nation

PM instructed not to cancel any official programme on account of his mother's demise: Rajnath Singh

Barely hours after he laid his mother to rest, Modi returned to performing his official duties.

Published: 30th December 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed his cabinet colleagues not to cancel any pre-scheduled official programmes on account of the demise of his mother Hiraben Modi on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

After inaugurating the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajnath condoled the death of Modi's mother and said he had initially thought of skipping the programme and rushing to Delhi after hearing the news of her demise.

"The PM said no one should cancel their pre-scheduled programmes and to return only after attending them," Rajnath said. After Rajnath's address, the meeting observed a minute's silence and prayed for the departed soul.

Hiraben passed away in a private hospital in Gandhinagar on Friday. Barely hours after he laid his mother to rest, Modi returned to performing his official duties.

The PM virtually attended two back-to-back meetings — flagging off the new Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and chairing the meeting of the National Ganga Council — through video conferencing after performing the last rites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hiraben Modi Narendra Modi Hiraben Modi demise
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp