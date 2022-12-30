PM instructed not to cancel any official programme on account of his mother's demise: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed his cabinet colleagues not to cancel any pre-scheduled official programmes on account of the demise of his mother Hiraben Modi on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

After inaugurating the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajnath condoled the death of Modi's mother and said he had initially thought of skipping the programme and rushing to Delhi after hearing the news of her demise.

"The PM said no one should cancel their pre-scheduled programmes and to return only after attending them," Rajnath said. After Rajnath's address, the meeting observed a minute's silence and prayed for the departed soul.

Hiraben passed away in a private hospital in Gandhinagar on Friday. Barely hours after he laid his mother to rest, Modi returned to performing his official duties.

The PM virtually attended two back-to-back meetings — flagging off the new Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and chairing the meeting of the National Ganga Council — through video conferencing after performing the last rites.

